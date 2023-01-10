The Bayelsa State Government has reassured the people of Ogbia Local Government Area that it would continue work on the Ogu-Anyama-Emadike road as soon as possible.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo made the reassurance when he granted an audience to some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party from Ogbia Ward 2, during a courtesy call in Government House, Yenagoa.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, while noting that the government’s attention had been beamed more on the three pivotal senatorial roads in the last couple of years, said it is also looking at other internal and critical road projects across the state.

He assured the Ogbia delegation of the Prosperity Administration’s commitment to fulfilling its promise to commence the road project to alleviate the plight of the people as well as reduce insecurity in the area.

Ewhrudjakpo encouraged the PDP faithful in Ogbia Ward 2 to remain united as one political family, urging them to show total commitment to the party.

According to him, the Diri administration will support them in every possible way to ensure victory in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Dr Don Evarada, stated that the visit was to remind the present administration of the need to fulfil its promise on the Ogu-Anyama-Emadike road project.

Chief Evarada, who is Technical Adviser to the Governor on Public Affairs, also solicited for more responsibility to be given to their members to consolidate the support base of the PDP in Ogbia Ward 2.

In another development, the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence, has charged the Diri-Lawrence Youth Project to be more focused and goal-oriented as political campaigns for the 2023 general elections gather momentum.

He gave the charge when the Director General and members of the Diri-Lawrence Youth Project paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo thanked the group for their unwavering support for the administration and reminded them that their loyalty should not be premised on immediate benefits or gratification.

He assured them that the government would work with them as partners in progress and would look into their requests within available resources.

In their separate remarks, the Director General of the Diri-Lawrence Youth Project, Barrister Ayebakuro Igbeta, and the Secretary-General, Barrister Julius Kuraideide, reaffirmed the group’s solidarity with the Prosperity Administration in the State.

While thanking the government for its youth-friendly policies and appointments so far, they called on the administration to still create opportunities for their members to serve the state, and provide office accommodation for them in the state capital.