From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ekeki Division of the Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old woman for inflicting life-threatening razor blade injuries on her 13-year-old daughter over the alleged theft of N1,500.

According to investigation, the incident occurred along School road in Okutukutu area of Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, Priye Richman, a major distributor of locally-made bread popularly known as Madiga, was reported to have tied down her daughter, Ebimi Tokoye, and cut parts of her body with a razor blaze.

The child was reportedly brought into a police hospital located behind the ‘A’ Divisional station by child advocates from the Do Foundation, Izon Ladies Association (ILA) and Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT).

Sources said the multiple lacerations on Ebimi’s body, including her buttocks, shoulders and feet, required over 15 stitches.

The teenage victim disclosed that after inflicting the injuries on her, her mother used pepper and kerosene on her body.

‘My mother came aback around 12 pm Sunday after church and accused me of stealing her N1,500 and I denied because I didn’t see the money. She started beating me and tied me with ropes. She started slashing all parts of my body with razor blade. She later rubbed pepper and kerosene on the injuries,’ said Ebimi, narrating the horrific ordeal.

‘A neighbour pushed down the door and rescued me. The incident lasted over two hours. The concerned neighbour later called members of the girl Child advocacy groups who took charge and arrested and handed her over to the police.’

The President of the Do Foundation, Dise Sheila Ogbise, condemned the rising cases of domestic violence against children.

‘We condemn these rising cases and call on the members of JUSUN to quickly call off their strike action to allow the quick prosecution of this case to deter others from engaging in the wicked acts of violence against their children,’ she said.

the President of the Izon Ladies Association, Yenagoa Branch, Chief Efua Grace Koroye, described the incident as pathetic and an act of wickedness against the girl- child.

‘We support the rescue of the girl and condemn the attack on the girl child. We call for the quick resolution of the case,’ said the President of the Izon Ladies Association, Yenagoa Branch, Chief Efua Grace Koroye.

When contacted for comment, the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident and said the accused woman is in police custody, with an investigation ongoing.