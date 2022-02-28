From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The women of Otuasega in Ogbia Local Government Area on Monday protested the continued destruction of farmlands by herdsmen.

The women blocked the Imiringi road connecting Ogbia and Nembe Local Government Areas to draw the attention to Governor Douye Diri, who was billed to travel on the road on his way to commission the Elebele Bridge in Ogia Local Government Area and Nembe Unity Bridge in Nembe Local Government.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The state government had enacted the Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Law 2021 signed into law by Governor Diri on March 9 2021. According to law, it prohibits the movement of cattle on foot from other parts of the country into any part of the state.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Although in Yenagoa, the state capital, the law has been largely observed, the same cannot be said of other parts of the state and several complaints have been lodged with the Implementation Committee headed by the Commissioner of Agriculture, Mr David Alagoa, to ensure the enforcement of the law.

Recently, it took the intervention of Diri who ordered the arrest of some herdsmen and their cows when he spotted them at Elebele during a tour of projects in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The women protested with placards with messages such as ‘Government restrain Herdsmen and Their Cow to specific location’, ‘We are not on the farmlands anymore’ ‘Government come to our rescue’, pleading with the state government to intervene.

According to the women, farming has become difficult as they live in fear of possible attack if they resist the herdsmen from encroaching on their farmlands.

The action of the women disrupted traffic as most motorists plying the road had to look for alternative routes.

It took the intervention of the Commissioner for Women, Children Affairs, Empowerment and Social Development, Mrs Faith Opene, to appeal to the women to leave the road.

She was said to have assured them that their complaints would be tabled before the governor for his intervention.