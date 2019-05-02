Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Workers in Bayelsa State hoping for immediate implementation of the new minimum wage would have to wait, Governor Seriake Dickson, has said.

The excitement on the faces of workers waiting for Dickson to announce immediate implementation of the minimum wage simply faded when the governor said he would not make cheap promises to them.

Dickson, who spoke at the May Day rally assured the workers of its administration’s readiness to pay the 30 percent new minimum wage immediately it receives modalities for its implementation from the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission.



The governor who reiterated that he is a believer of the new wage regime urged workers to be patient, noting that all state governments were awaiting for the commission to work out the details for the implementation as it would affect the various grade levels.



His words: “I want to assure you that all issues of concern to you will be given priority attention.

I don’t believe in making cheap promises to people and you know me for that. Leadership is not about telling people what they want to hear. It is about doing what is right and saying what is true at all times.



“So, once again, take it from us that this administration that has focused so much on addressing the concerns of the vulnerable and the workforce will not let down the workers of our state in any way.



“We have agreed once again in principle to pay the N30,000 minimum wage. We are only waiting for the National Income and Wages Commission to furnish us with the modalities on the payment. As soon as that is done, Bayelsa will be the first to pay.



“The major concern all of us must have must be what is best for the state. I want to urge you all, this being my last address to you, you have seen all the efforts we have made in all the sectors.



“Our state is now respected and I will like all of you to bear in mind that the monumental decision that you all will make in the next election is very important not just for you but for the overall stability, progress and development of our state.”



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress and United Labour Congress speaking through, John Ndiomu, NLC Chairman, commended Governor Dickson for the inauguration of a state task force on the monitoring of local content policy.



He condemned the practice whereby construction and multinational oil companies operating in the state short-changed the people by selling job opportunities meant for indigenous skilled manpower at exorbitant fees.