Bayelsa Government is yet to commence distribution of donations from corporate bodies and individuals, to cushion the effect of the stay -at -home directive imposed to check spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Zedekiah Isu, Chairman of the state Emergency Management Agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Thursday, that the government was working on how to ensure judicious disbursement.

Isu said the agency had earlier distributed food items meant for the 2019 flood victims, which was initially kept at its warehouse, following the approval of Gov. Douye Diri two weeks ago.

According to him, the Bayelsa Government has approved the procurement of more food items to assist the needy to cope with the restrictions imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus.

It would be recalled that the disbursement which was done at the local government levels was characterised by reports of diversion of 200 bags of garri.

But Isu, who denied the reports, said that officials of the agency had no case to answer, as they were overpowered by hoodlums who forcefully carted away the food items after overwhelming the security personnel deployed to the area.

He said that the state had reinforced security around the stores where the palliatives were kept to forestall attack by hoodlums.

NAN recalls that the state received cash and material donations from organisations such as the United Bank for Africa, that donated N28.5 million and Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, that donated 300 bags of rice.

Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board supported the state with two truckloads of food items, as well as two ambulances and medical supplies, while 7Up Bottling Company donated a truck load of water and soft drinks. (NAN)