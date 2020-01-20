Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The youths of Bayelsa State have commended Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, the Deputy Governor-elect, Senator Biobarakuma Degi Eremienyo, and the House of Representatives member representing Nembe/Brass federal constituency, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, for their exemplary leadership and development projects in Bayelsa East senatorial district comprising Brass, Nembe and Ogbia Local Government Areas.

The former youth president of Okpoama community in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Nadu Perete Okenema, who spoke on behalf of the youths, said the young people of the areas are living witness to the dividends of democracy.

According to him, the three political leaders should be commended for the various development projects, countless capacity building and empowerment projects they have undertaken in the area.

The youths commended Sylva for bringing to bear his wealth of experience in the oil and gas sector which has impacted positively on the economy.

He also thanked Senator Eremienyo for the recent launch of the agricultural training programme to empower youths and the people of Bayelsa East Senatorial district.

According to him, the training had no fewer than 150 youths from the three local government areas who benefitted from training by the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) in different agricultural fields.

The youths further commended lawmaker Sunny-Goli for sponsoring the training of stakeholders on the importance of girl-child education held in Nembe Local Government Area and also on the security and safety of school students in Brass Local Government Area organised by the National Institute for Educational Planning &Administration (NIEPA).

He said the federal lawmaker also deserves kudos for the installation of an all-in-one street light, solar installations in Beletiema and Liama communities in Brass Local Government Area.