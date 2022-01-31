From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

As part of efforts to boost access to medicare across Bayelsa, the state government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see drones being deployed in the health sector.

The MoU signed with a consortium comprising Sterling Bank, Zipline, Health Spaces and DrugStoc for the Bayelsa Health Supply Chain Transformation Project (BHSCTP) would ensure Zipline have its base in Bayelsa from where drones can be deployed across the state to deliver drugs, blood and vaccine.

Governor Douye Diri in his remarks at the event. He identified access to healthcare as a major challenge and urged the consortium to deploy the technology to create access for residents in far-flung communities.

According to him, he would believe the project is successful when stakeholders in the project ensure that it comes on stream to boost the distribution of pharmaceuticals, particularly in remote communities in the state.

‘We would like to see the drones fly to Koluama, Korokorosei, Egbemo-Angalabiri and to every nook and cranny of the state to solve the issue of access to pharmaceutical products.

‘Communities in nearby states can also benefit from this project when it is fully operational,’ he said.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Pabara Igwele, signed on behalf of the state government while the Senior Vice President (Africa) of Zipline, Daniel Marfo, signed on behalf of the consortium.

In his remarks, Dr Igwele who disclosed that a delegation from the state visited the company base in Ghana said the project would go a long way in enhancing the delivery of emergency healthcare products in the localities.

According to him, the initiative would also provide job opportunities for Bayelsans, especially in the areas of drone operations and drug store management.

Also speaking, the state coordinator, World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Leonard Ughei Ghele, lauded the state government on its developmental strides and described the project as trailblazing in the state and the country at large.

He noted that as a partner in the Bayelsa health sector, the project would in no small measure achieve various aspects of health system strengthening programmes as envisaged in the state health summit blueprint.

He added that soon a full-fledged resident consultant for the state would be assigned to ensure that the programme succeeds.

In his speech, the Zipline Senior Vice President (Africa), Daniel Marfo, explained that Zipline and the other two firms were coming together to provide a supply chain that is adaptive, resilient and serves the health needs of the people in the area of health product distribution.

He said the project is a $5 million investment by the consortium members to improve access to healthcare, adding that products could be provided within 30 minutes upon request.