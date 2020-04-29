Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Residents of Yenagoa and other parts of Bayelsa State, yesterday, complied with the total lockdown directive by Governor Douye Diri.

Diri had declared a one week stay-at-home order following the announcement of the index case of COVID-19 in the state.

Daily Sun went around the city and discovered that residents had complied to the lockdown order. Investigations around Yenagoa indicated that few businesses that were on the essential list were opened.

Acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement explained that banks, foodstuff sellers in markets and vehicles conveying foodstuff, supermarkets as well as petrol and gas stations were exempted from the stay-at-home directive. Also exempted were pharmaceuticals, telecoms services operators, oil and gas services firms, medical and health personnel, civil servants on grade level 13 and above, and, of course, the military and other law enforcement personnel. Meanwhile former governor Henry Seriake Dickson has donated N10 million to the state to assist in the fight to curb the spread of COVID-10 in the state.

Dickson in a statement regretted that in spite of efforts and measures put in place by Governor Diri, Baylesa State still recorded an index case.

He said it was time for all leaders and people of the state to give support to the Governor and state officials in the coordinated action against this deadly virus.