Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medalist, Blessing Oborududu was on Wednesday received by Bayelsans after making the country proud in the Games in Japan.

Oborududu arrived in Yenagoa with Governor Douye Diri alongside other government officials from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to the Bayelsa State International Airport amidst huge celebrations.

The jubilant crowd received the silver medalist from the Bayelsa International Airport to the Peace Park in Yenagoa accompanied by officials of the State ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Bayelsa State Sports Council amid solidarity songs and dancing.

Addressing the crowd, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development Daniel Igali,said he was elated by the feat achieved by the federation, saying that he was pleased with Oborududu’s determination.

He stated that he expected a gold medal from the wrestling team given the foundation put in place a decade ago which is gradually yeilding result.

Igali said preparation for the next Olympics commences with a championship in two weeks time.

