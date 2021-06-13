The Bayelsa government has completed the construction of a 60-metric tonnes cassava starch factory at Ebedebiri town in the Sagbama local government area of the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Gov. Douye Diri, who disclosed this on Sunday during an inspection tour of the factory, urged Bayelsans to engage in massive cassava cultivation to enable the factory meet its production capacity.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of work done, but lamented that the present level of cassava production in the state was not enough for it to produce at full capacity.

Diri, who said the factory would soon be inaugurated, therefore, called on the people to engage in cassava cultivation, to enable them also improve on their incomes.

“What we are producing now will not be enough for the factory. So, I call on all Bayelsans to go into massive production of cassava, being the main raw material for the factory.

“All the necessary tools and machines are here. We are talking about commercial farming, so you can make money,” he said.

Diri commended his predecessor, Sen. Seriake Dickson, for initiating the project aimed at producing starch for industrial purposes, while commending the host community for securing the plant against vandalism. (NAN)