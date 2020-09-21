Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Solomon Agwanana, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Hon Philip Shuaibu, party leaders and members in Edo and the South South over the party’s victory in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

Agwanana said the victory of Obaseki signified the triumph of the popular will over the dictatorial tendencies of godfathers who willfully impose unpopular candidates on the people.

The PDP Chairman, who described the outcome of the election as a victory for democracy, said that he is certain that Obaseki would reward the Edo people with sustained provision of democratic dividends in the State.

He said that a similar fate of rejection awaits the leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa.

Agwanana said that the APC leader in the State wilfully imposed a candidate from Ekeremor on Bayelsa West when an Ekeremor man already occupies the position in the House of Representatives in disregard to popular sentiments and the wishes of the people.

He accussed APC leaders of having no regard for the desires and aspirations of the people because they bank on federal might, soldiers, and a plan to compromise officials of the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) to write results for victory in the election.

He called on Bayelsa PDP leaders and members to prepared to defeat the APC decisively in all polling units of the two senatorial districts.