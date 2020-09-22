The Bayelsa Chairman of the PDP, Chief Solomon Agwanana, said the victory signified the triumph of the popular will over the dictatorial tendencies of godfathers who willfully impose unpopular candidates on the people.

The PDP chairman, who described the outcome of the election as a victory for democracy said he was certain Obaseki would reward the Edo people with sustained provision of democratic dividends in the state.

He said a similar fate of rejection awaits the APC in Bayelsa who imposed unpopular and unelectable senatorial candidates on the people of Bayelsa West and Central Senatorial Districts of the people.

Agwanana noted that the APC leader in the state wilfully imposed a candidate from Ekeremor on Bayelsa West when an Ekeremor man already occupies the position for the House of Representatives in the constituency in an utter disregard of popular sentiments and wishes of the people.