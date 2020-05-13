Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has been commended for his forthrightness, outspokenness, and passion for promoting the common good.

Class 98 Old students of the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Nkpolu, Port Harcourt, resident in Bayelsa gave the commendation during a solidarity visit to the Deputy Governor in Government House, Yenagoa.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, Mr Doubara Atasi, described the visit as a convivial class reunion where speaker after speaker testified to the kindness, intelligence, and progressive-mindedness of Senator Ewhrudjakpo.

Leader of the delegation, Mrs Florence Kenibara congratulated him on his emergence as the Deputy Governor, describing it as a divine arrangement for the state.

Kenibara who appreciated God for elevating one of them to such an exalted position, noted that Ewhrudjakpo’s rise from civil servant, commissioner, senator and now to deputy governor could only have been made possible by God.

Going down memory lane, Mrs Kenebara said Senator Ewhrudjakpo exhibited superlative academic performance as a course mate in the Secretarial Administration Department of the University, which earned him nicknames such as “the great tutor” and “Professor”.

She said: I am happy today, that God has further elevated him from being a senator to a Deputy Governor. You have made us proud and it is our prayer that God will take you higher and higher.

“We knew ourselves in the University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt. We studied together. He was very intelligent so he used to teach us after our lecturers had left. So, he became our great tutorial lecturer.

“We were admitted in the same year and graduated together. We became very close because we are both from the same state and local government area, precisely from Sagbama.”

In his remarks, Alabo Sam Amabebe described the Bayelsa number two man as a kind and highly intelligent man who is always ready to assist in solving problems.

Ewhrudjakpo expressed gratitude to members of the Class 98 Secretarial Administration students of the Rivers State University for sustaining the warm relationship several years after graduation.

In another breadth, the deputy governor has dedicated to God the Appeal Court victory of the prosperity administration, describing it as another divine intervention in the affairs of the state.

Ewhrudjakpo who noted that the present administration has implicit trust in God and due process, and therefore would not join issues with the opposition in the media expressed gratitude to Bayelsans for their abiding support for the PDP,

While pointing out that the judgment has further authenticated the validity of the primary election that produced the Governor, he extended the olive branch to all aggrieved members of the PDP and other parties to sink their differences to work cooperatively with the govt to move the state forward.