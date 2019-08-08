Former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has expressed surprise at the fast rate of development of Bayelsa and its capital, Yenagoa, under the leadership of Governor Seriake Dickson.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, stated that Abdusalami made the comment while speaking as the chairman during the official launch of 200 hectares New Yenagoa City project at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, Yenagoa, yesterday.

The former head of state, also performed the ground breaking ceremony for the planned New Yenagoa City.

Describing Yenagoa as one of the fastest growing cities in the country, the former head of state noted that when the project is completed, Yenagoa would be a choice destination for investors and tourists.

Abubakar said Governor Dickson’s vision of a new Yenagoa City is indeed a laudable one which he believes would come into fruition.

He said: “Let me start by thanking the governor for inviting me to this occasion. Indeed, it is very delightful to come and see the work you have been doing for the last eight years.

“I will like to say without any contradiction that Yenagoa is one of the fastest growing cities in Nigeria today.

Also, former president Goodluck Jonathan, who said the dream of building a new Yenagoa City has been on the drawing board from the creation of the state, saluted the efforts of Governor Dickson for working towards the actualisation of the project.

Jonathan noted that, if leaders of the state remain united and contribute their quota to the development, the new city would be completed in no distant future.

He emphasised the need for the incoming administration to consolidate on the achievements of Governor Dickson to ensure continuity and build confidence in investors.

“I have to thank you and your team for this and that is the way to go. I still believe as long as our leaders have dreams and visions it will not take us more than 25 years to get to where we want to be.

“It depends on one government taking over from the other and building on certain good projects instead of abandoning them.”