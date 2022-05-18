Nigerian maize farmers have been advised on the best farming practices that they can adapt to continually improve their yield, boost profitability, and contribute to sustaining the country’s effort to remain one of the largest producers of maize in the world.

This advice came during the recently held 4th edition of the Nigeria Maize Conference with the theme: ‘Much More Maize 2.0,’ held in Abuja.

The event, which was well attended by the various stakeholders in the maize value chain highlighted strategic and innovative pathways to foster the boost of the maize sub-sector in the country, sustaining Nigeria’s position as the largest producer of maize in Africa and improving its global rating.

In his welcome address, the President of the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) and the Chairman of the day, Bello Abubakar, who was represented by Mr Sunday Bamidele, showered encomium on Bayer, describing the company as a reliable and dependable partner; commending Bayer for providing innovative and quality agricultural inputs and practices to farmers in Nigeria, saying it has simplified farming practices and helped Nigeria become one of the world’s leading maize producers.