In a bid to help Nigerian farmers maximise their farm yields, Bayer Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of the Bayer Group has announced its plan to hold the 3rd edition of its annual Nigeria Maize conference. This year’s conference which will be virtual is tagged “Much More Maize” and is scheduled for the 22nd of April 2021.

Speaking ahead of the conference, the Country Sales Manager, Bayer Nigeria Ltd, Temitope Banjo said that the Nigeria Maize Conference is an initiative to bring together stakeholders in the Maize agricultural value chain, to deliver innovative solutions that would help Nigerian farmers maximize their farm yields and secure their harvests from devastating disease and pests.