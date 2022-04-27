The annual Nigeria Maize Conference is set to return for its 4th edition with the theme, “Much More Maize 2.0.” The annual gathering of stakeholders and experts in the maize agricultural value chain will hold April today at the Bolton White Hotel, Abuja, in a hybrid event (physical and virtual).

This year’s conference is coming on the heels of the 2021 edition, which was themed, “Much More Maize’, where Bayer introduced the Much More Maize Toolkit, an innovative solution to help Nigerian farmers maximise farm yields and secure harvests that had previously been hampered by devastating disease and pests.

The 2022 edition will further entrench and expose maize farmers and stakeholders to sustainable farming practices that will increase maize harvest in Nigeria, boost the country’s overall productivity, and reaffirm Bayer’s commitment to improving food security. Organised by Bayer Nigeria Ltd., a subsidiary of Bayer AG Germany, the conference will bring together, key industry stakeholders from Bayer SA, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Bayer Nigeria Ltd., Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), Institute of Agricultural Research (IAR), the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), and the Agribusiness Department, Unity Bank, among others.

Speaking ahead of the conference, the Country Sales Manager, Bayer Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Temitope Banjo, stated that the country has made significant progress in maize production since the last edition of the conference and this year’s conference seeks to foster more impact in Nigeria and Africa.