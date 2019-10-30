Osimhen has been in blistering form since he moved from the Belgian league to join Lille in the French Lique 1 this season. His prolific finish in front of goal for Sporting Charleroi in the Belgian league last season caught the fancy of the French side, and the 2015 FIFA U17 champion and gold- en boot winner has not disappointed his new club, so far.

He is currently the second highest goal scorer in the French league and was recently crowned the Player of the month of September in the French league following his brilliant form. The 20-year-old began his professional career at VfL Wolfsurg, making 16 appearances in total for the Bundes- liga outfit before he was loaned out to Sporting Chaleroi for the entirety of the 2018-2019 season. Osimhen has scored 28 goals since moving to Europe, 20 of which he netted in the colours of Sporting Chaleroi. Aside the German champions, AC Milan are also said to be monitoring the performances of the Lille striker ahead of the January transfer window.