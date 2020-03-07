Bolaji Okunola

German giants, Bayern Munich and French Ligue 1 side, Olympic Marseille, has unfolded plans to sign Flying Eagles’ striker, Emeka Chinonso.

The 6.9 ft tall youngster was in Nigeria’s squad to the FIFA World Cup in Poland but never tasted action duo to injury sustained in the build-up to the tournament.

In a chat with DailySun Sports, the Water FC of Abuja goal poacher, who has netted 26 goals in 29 appearances for the second division side, revealed he is keen on banging more goals which will fetch him accolades like his soccer idol, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The lanky striker, whose impressive form increased his supposed €3 million price tag, also received back up from his former coach, Abdullahi Maikaba.

Maikaba said: “Chinonso will be a sensation and he is primed to surpass expectations in the coming years. He can hold the ball, he runs in behind and has two good feet. The lad can head, can finish and has a bit of pace,” Maikaba rolled out his attributes.

“Physically he is strong enough, so he has all the attributes to excel in Europe. What impressed me most is as the spotlight has grown on him, as he’s talked about, given more praise, and as defenders are becoming more aware of him, he’s taken his game on and kept producing.”