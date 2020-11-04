(Reuters/NAN)

Bayern Munich came from behind to crush RB Salzburg 6-2 with two goals from Robert Lewandowski on Tuesday.

The win ensured the German Bundesliga champions stretched their record winning run in the UEFA Champions League to 14 consecutive games.

They are also leading their group by five points after three games.

The Bavarians, who have won five titles in 2020, including the UEFA Champions League, went behind after only four minutes.

This was after Mergim Berisha was left completely unmarked inside the penalty box to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Bayern Munich instantly bounced back and Serge Gnabry had his shot cleared off the line before their top goalscorer Lewandowski levelled with a 21st-minute penalty kick.

Salzburg defender Rasmus Kristensen then turned a Thomas Mueller cross into his own net a minute before the break.

The hosts came close to an equaliser right after the restart but Neuer got his fingertips to Enock Mwepu’s shot to turn it wide.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper was beaten in the 66th minute, however, when Masaya Okugawa fired Salzburg level.

In spite of a string of chances for the home side, it was Bayern Munich who scored again.

In a strong finish with Jerome Boateng powering in a header from Joshua Kimmich’s corner kick in the 79th minute.

Leroy Sane scored with a perfectly curled shot four minutes later.

Lewandowski headed his second goal in the 88th minute.

Lucas Hernandez drilled in a sixth in stoppage time to lift Bayern Munich to nine points in Group A ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Lokomotiv Moscow, who drew 1-1 at home to Atletico Madrid, are third on two points, with Salzburg in last place on one point.