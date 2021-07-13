In spite of the long-term absences of Lucas Hernandez and Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich are not looking to sign any new defensive players.

“We don’t want to head to the transfer market because of this,” sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told a news conference on Tuesday.

In the case of Hernandez and Davies, he said: “The injuries are manageable, they won’t last six months or a year, but a few weeks, and we will try to bridge them.”

Hernandez was injured while playing for the France national team at Euro 2020.

He needed surgery on his left knee because of a torn medial meniscus.

Davies suffered a tear in the lateral ligament of his left ankle while playing for the Canadian national team.

According to Salihamidzic, Hernandez will be back “some time in August, mid-August,” and the same applies to Davies, who will probably need “four to six weeks” to be back.

“We have a good squad, we have a very good line-up in these positions, a good competition. So, we will go in like this for now,” Salihamidzic said.

Former RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano was officially presented at Bayern Munich during the news conference on Tuesday.

“I’m pleased to be here and have already had some very good experiences with the team. It’s a great step for me and my career,” Upamecano said.

Bayern Munich paid a transfer fee of 42.5 million euros (50.27 million dollars) to sign the defender from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig on a contract until June 2026.

“Dayot Upamecano is here to deliver good performances. He’s strong in duels, very robust, has a good passing game and has the advantage of already knowing the head coach,” Salihamidzic said.

Upamecano will keep on working with coach Julian Nagelsmann, who also moved to Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig and replaced 2020 treble winner Hansi Flick.

Omar Richards was also officially presented as a Bayern Munich player following a free transfer from English second division club FC Reading.

“I’m very happy to be here. I have to be ready. When the opportunity comes, you have to take it. I’m ready for whenever I’m called upon,” Richards said.

With Hernandez and Davies out, Richards could quickly be put to the test.

Bayern Munich have four friendly matches scheduled in July.

First they face Cologne on Saturday, and then Ajax Amsterdam on July 24, Borussia Moenchengladbach on July 28 and Napoli on July 31.

They officially kick off their season with the German Cup clash at an away game hosted by minnows Bremer SV on Aug. 6, followed by the Bundesliga opener at Gladbach a week later.(dpa/NAN)

