Bayern Munich were crowned champions of Germany for the ninth straight season after nearest challengers RB Leipzig lost to Borussia Dortmund.

Leipzig, who started the day seven points behind the leaders with three games left, went down 3-2.

England’s Jadon Sancho doubled the lead after Marco Reus got the first goal.

Lukas Klostermann and Dani Olmo made it 2-2 before Sancho’s winner confirmed Bayern as champions before their game with Borussia Monchengladbach.

In April, Bayern announced RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann would join them on a five-year contract at the end of this season after current boss Hansi Flick said he wanted to leave the club.

Meanwhile, Dortmund’s win lifted them to fourth spot and kept alive their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.