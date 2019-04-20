Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are considering a move for Golden Eaglets number 10 at the ongoing U17 Africa Cup of Nations, Adrian Akande, allnigeriasoccer.com understands.

It is confirmed that a representative of the German club is in Tanzania, and his mission in East Africa is to closely monitor the winger ahead of a potential move for his services.

Born October 2003, Akande is eligible to join a club outside the United Kingdom as from January 2020.

Bayern Munich would be disappointed that the highly-rated teenager was not handed game time in Nigeria’s first two fixtures against Tanzania and Angola, and Manu Garba is expected to field his strongest starting team today against Uganda, meaning the chances of Akande featuring are slim.

Another German club RB Leipzig have also posted a scout to keep an eye on Akande at the U17 AFCON,, while Villarreal and Lyon are the other teams hoping to pay special attention to him, if he plays against Uganda.