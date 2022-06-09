German champions, Bayern Munich is set to pull out of the race to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen because of Napoli’s ₦49 billion-valuation of the player.

Talismanic striker, Robert Lewandowski has stated his intention to leave Munich this summer, with Barcelona the likely destination. Because of this, the Bavarians are desperately in search of a suitable replacement.

Napoli hitman, Osimhen had a brilliant campaign with Napoli last season scoring 18 goals in 32 appearances. The former Lille man has raised a lot of interest from some top European teams.

There were earlier reports linking Bayern Munich with a move for Victor Osimhen. However, Skysports reported that the 31-time Bundesliga champion is unwilling to dole out €110million for any player.

Nonetheless, a Napoli exit cannot be ruled out for Osimhen, as interest from Premier League clubs, Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Arsenal are yet to die down.

Still, Napoli’s price tag has been the major barrier for any deal, as the Partenopeans are not ready to lose their prized asset unless they get a mega fee.

