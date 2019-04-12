Everton faces a battle to keep Henry Onyekuru at the club, as Bayern Munich stepped up their interest, according to reports in Turkey.

Turkish media outlet, Fotospor reported that Bayern Munich would send scouts to watch Onyekuru in action this weekend.

Onyekuru is currently out on loan at Galatasaray, who faces struggling Fenerbahce in an Istanbul derby on Sunday afternoon.

The Nigerian international is contracted to Everton until summer 2022, but Bayern Munich could test the Toffees’ resolve with a concrete bid.

Onyekuru had been a standout performer in Turkey this season, chalking up 11 goals and two assists in the league.

The 21-year-old is tipped for a bright future at Everton, who would be hoping to fend off Bayern Munich’s interest in the youngster.

Onyekuru operates as a centre-forward or out wide and this could appeal to Marco Silva for next season.

Rather than spending a lot of money on a new player, Everton could give Onyekuru a chance, if he does not complete a summer move away from Goodison Park.

If Onyekuru can help Galatasaray close the gap to top place with a win over rivals Fenerbahce, then Bayern Munich could well be tempted to swoop.