Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has told the state governorship election tribunal that the documentary evidence tendered by the Department of State Security Service (DSS) in respect of the petition against him are riddled with contradictions and conflicting information that cannot be relied upon by the tribunal.

Ewhirudjakpo is a respondent in a petition by the candidate of the Liberation Movement (LM) in the November 16, 2019, governorship candidate in Bayelsa Sate, Vijah Opuama challenging Ewhrudjakpo’s qualification to stand election.

Opuama alleged, in the petition, that Ewhrudjakpo submitted a forged NYSC exemption certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission before the election.

The petitioner further alleged that there were discrepancies in the name of the deputy governor on his NYSC exemption certificate.

Ewhrudjakpo, who earlier testified before the tribunal as a subpoenaed witness, explained that there was an error in his NYSC exemption certificate, which he claimed was the fault of NYSC, and that it was corrected when he applied to agency on noticing the error.

Besides, in his final written address to the tribunal filed by his counsel, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN), the deupty governor contended that “Nowhere in the pleadings did the petitioner alleged discrepancies sought to be established by exhibit P3 (the letter to the Director General, DSS from the Director General NYSC dated May 27, 2020). In other words, the case of the petitioner was not whether his name was altered or mutilated from “Ewhiruodjakpa to Ewhirudjakpo (i.e. alteration of the letter “O” in the former to “D” in the latter.) Neither was it the case of the petitioner that the letter “A” in the former was altered to “O” in the latter.

He said he was baffled by what might have prompted the exhibit P3, when the DSS admitted in evidence it only wrote one letter to the NYSC. “Does the conclusion in exhibit P3 support that in exhibit R8, the letter of March 10, 2020. Did the DSS send a second letter to the NYSC?

“To further point out the inherent contradictions in exhibit P3, annexure 1 attached thereto, which was the certificate by the 4th respondent (Ewhirudjakpo) to the 1st respondent (INEC), for the purpose of contesting the Bayesla Senatorial election, has his surname spelt as “Ewhiruojakpa”.

The deputy governor urged the tribunal to note that he submitted the said certificate six months before his application for correction. “What then would be the rationale for him to alter the same certificate he seeks to correct after attaching other certificates in his request for correction by NYSC?

He further submitted that “since the purport of exhibit P3 is to establish that he altered his certificate before application, could the NYSC have effected correction on a forged certificate without raising eyebrow.

Ume drew the attention of the tribunal to the fact that “in petition No.1 before this tribunal, this same PW1 who tendered this exhibit P3 tendered a similar documents with curious difference. In that petition No. 1, it was marked exhibit P31 but CTC of it was tendered herein as exhibit R3.

“In it, the annexure to the 4th respondent’s application for correction had “Ewhruojakpa” with “O”. Now, home come this exhibit P3 has a contradictory and conflicting document? While in exhibit R3, it’s 3–COE (Certificate of Exemption) to be corrected reads: “Ewhruojakpa” in exhibit P3 document 3-COE to be corrected reads: “Ewhruojakpa.”

In addition, Ume informed the tribunal that the said exhibit P3 is also in total contradiction to paragraph 3 of exhibit R8 wherein the same Director General of NYSC in it’s earlier letter dated March 10, 2020 to the same DG DSS stated: