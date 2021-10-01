By Henry Akubuiro

Discover Nigeria, a photobook by Bayo Omoboriowo, has been approved as the Guinness World Record largest photobook.

Omoboroiwo, the official photographer to President Muhammadu Buhari, was notified of the ground breaking feat on Thursday by Guinness.

The news of the epoch-making verification came a few hours before the unveiling of the photobook by President Buhari at the closing edition of Nigeria at 60 activities held at State House Conference Centre, on the eve of Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary.

In an email to the 34-year old photographer, the Records Management Team of Guinness wrote: ‘‘Dear Adebayo Omoboriowo We are thrilled to inform you that your application for the largest photobook has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Records Title Holder!

‘‘You are now eligible for one complimentary Guinness World Records certificate. Congratulations, you are Officially Amazing!”

Discover Nigeria measures 7.8meters by 7.8meters (totalling 60.84 square meter or 654 ft² 87 in²) when closed and, when opened, it is 15.65metres on its horizontal breadth and 7.8meters on its vertical length.

The photobook showcases Nigeria’s rich traditional institutions, ingenuity of its people, the beauty of its landscape, the richness of its farmlands, stunning waterfalls and seas, among others.

A delighted Omoboriowo said: ‘‘I am grateful to God for the privilege to be the Nigerian I am, grateful to my family and loved ones and very grateful to President Buhari for believing in me from day 1 and supporting this idea from inception.

‘‘Nigeria is a beautiful country with huge potentials and I’m glad our efforts in promoting Nigerian Art and Culture to the world haven’t been a wasted effort. Join us to Discover Nigeria, join us to birth a new narrative of a vibrant people and culture.’’

In his speech at the book unveiling ceremony, which doubled as the closing ceremony of Nigeria @Nigeria 60 Activities, Thursday night, at the State House, President Muhammadu Buhari said, Nigeria was undoubtedly a blessed nation with abundant human and natural resources underpinned by a very rich socio-cultural diversity which needs to be positively harnessed to forge a greater Nigeria.

“For this diversity to translate into positive gains that would ensure an inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth requires that we Nigerians consistently embrace the ethics and values that unite us in spite of our diversity, appreciate our individual and collective role in nation – building and forging ahead as a people with a common vision as a strong and indivisible nation.”

Emphasising the importance of discovering Nigeria, the president said we must all come together to propagate a new and positive narrative that Nigeria “is ready to harness her own resources to become a global player in commerce, governance, arts, sports and other fields of endeavour,” adding that unity was important.

Expressing his excitement unveiling Discover Nigeria, he said the book “broadly makes the case why we should always be positive about our country.”

