By Job Osazuwa

He was the quintessential educationist, an administrator, a leader of leaders and a passionate builder of lives.

Chief Olusola Bayode was Principal of the prestigious Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti between 1984 and 1994. A former President, All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Ondo State, the Ikere-Ekiti-born COB, as he was popularly called, was also the founding principal of Aisegba Grammar School, Aisegba-Ekiti.

One of the most revered figures in the Ondo/Ekiti education sector, Chief Bayode died on January 24, 2021, three days to his 82nd birthday.

A year after his demise, many of the thousands who passed under him have been unleashing torrents of encomiums on the man they regard as their mentor.

Chief among those pouring accolades on the late school principal were members of the Class of 87, Christ’s School Ado-Ekiti Alumni Association,.

Chief Bayode, a public intellectual, strict disciplinarian and father-figure who never suffered fools gladly, was also an alumnus of Christ’s School.

President of the Class of 87, Prof Folarin Oguntoyinbo, described the deceased as a man totally committed to the educational development of children, with great determination for excellence and passion for success.

Oguntoyinbo, a Professor at the A.R. Smith Department of Chemistry and Fermentation Sciences, Appalachian State University, Boone, North Carolina, United States, said of the late COB: “He was a committed educationist of a very high standard, enviable academic mien, and an orator with a strong commitment to Christ and the doctrines of the Anglican Church. Baba Bayode played his roles brilliantly, very upright, conscientious and set very high standards for millions of people, including myself, during my studentship at Christ’s School. COB greatly impacted students with his life philosophy. Many speeches that he made at the assembly and chapel over 30 years ago resonate in our minds, especially its motivational components. Many of these principles are alive and shaping the lives of professors, doctors, pharmacists, accountants, journalists, businessmen, architects and other top-class professionals that studied and graduated under his tutelage. As a father to his lovely children, he provided plenty of support and saw them succeed in life as well as enjoyed their company and the memorable time they all spent with him.”

First son of the deceased and former President of the Class of 87, Morakinyo, a United Kingdom-based architect, said the family had yet to get over the devastating effects of his dad’s passing.

“My father, my friend, my hero and the most dominant figure in my life took his last breath and slipped away into eternity. I felt lost, rudderless and adrift. It was like my cover from the storms had suddenly been snatched away. The family was devastated and broken down, but slowly, we are being rebuilt,” he said in a tribute.

“No doubt, he touched so many lives and made impact. He emptied himself into moulding young lives. The result is evident. The family and I will be eternally grateful to all who supported and who stood by us.”

Joseph Adeleye, a London-based business analyst and General Secretary of the alumni group, described Chief Bayode as a teacher of teachers and a principal of principals. “Baba changed the paradigms during his period as Principal of Christ’s School Ado Ekiti and made the school a centre of excellence once again. His leadership, mentorship and guidance made me a better person today. We shall continue to reminisce about these forever. He always made our Friday afternoon assembly sessions bright with his knowledge and wisdom.

“Like apostle Paul, Baba had fought an excellent fight; he had finished his race and he had kept the faith. May his soul continue to rest in peace,” Adeleye noted.

Tope Adeboboye, Editor, Saturday Sun and former Publicity Secretary of the Class of 87, said the late Chief Bayode reconstructed failing lives, altered doomed destinies and rerouted trajectories that were evidently headed for ruination.

“He changed the course of our lives positively,” said Adeboboye. “He challenged us the way some of our parents couldn’t. He planted in us the can-do mentality. He called us Ogboju-Omo – children imbued with extraordinary bravery – and drummed it in us that no mountain was impossible for us to climb. His words have continued to resonate in our ears. We remember his many speeches. He was a man blessed with indescribable wisdom. As principal, he couldn’t be intimidated by anyone. Even commissioners feared him. Many of us followed his words religiously, and the results are there for everyone to see. COB will forever remain our hero.”

Another member of the class, Akin Elegbe, an Abuja-based businessman, called the late Chief Bayode his ‘dad’.

“Secondary School was quite a challenge, but my Dad, Baba Bayode was sensitive to my situation and he loved me and made me feel special. He recommended me to Baba Warden and I was handling a business for the school, selling egg rolls and soft drinks. Baba Bayode knew I would turn out to be a trader, and trusted me with funds. So much money was kept in my trust, and I didn’t fail. Christ’s School and what it stands for was revealed to me through your love and care for me. Rest well Baba Bayode, in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.”

Pastor Ademola Adekunle Olubayo, a financial advisor, is another member of the set. He described Chief Bayode as a teacher of teachers, an inspiration and role model per excellence.

His words: “He was great in life, larger in death, selfless in service to humanity and God. He modelled those of us that listened and followed his instructions to be who we are today. In him, I first saw and believe that where there is a will, there is a way. The structures in the school within a span of three years showed his firm belief in treating students as human beings and not animals. This is evident in the number of successful children, biological and otherwise, that he has holding forth in different spheres of life today.”

Another member of the class, Ayo Owolabi, a London-based engineer and public transport specialist, in his tribute, noted: “Chief Olusola Bayode, it’s been one year since you departed this earth to be with our Lord. However your good deeds and your impact in our lives can never be forgotten. We will always remember how you taught and inspired us to succeed in life. Continue to rest in peace our dear Principal.”

Lagos-based businessman and former President, Rotary Club of Omole Ojodu, Opeyemi Obafemi, said it had been a daily pain remembering that he would never see his former principal again.

“But I quickly remember that there is a personality (God), who is neither oppressive nor wicked but whose deeds sometimes do touch the odd side of our hearts. Whereas, his decision is the best at that instance, just that his ways are not ours, and that is why I am trying to stop asking him (God) why he took our father Cheif Olusola Bayode away about a year ago, because I know he has a better assignment for him in his kingdom in heaven.

“COB, we love you and we will forever miss you.”

Gbenga Ojo, chairman of the Ekiti/Ondo branch of the Class of 87, said Chief Bayode achieved success and lived well. “He was a disciplinarian, but he smiled often and loved everyone.

“The path you led shall always be remembered. Oh! not with statues, rhetoric, not with legends, but with the lives shaped out of your life, especially the Ogboju Omos. Forever you shall be remembered,” Ojo stated.