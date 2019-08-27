Gabriel Dike

The Baywood Foundation has pledged to continue to intervene in the education sector as part of its contributions to support government to provide quality service.

The foundation is also set to make history in Nigeria and in the continent as the founder, Chris Baywood Ibe, revealed that an internship programme for 200,000 youths to acquire different skills will start next year.

Ibe explained that the foundation is determined to promote and boost education in the country, adding ‘’education should not be left to government alone. There are many kids that will not be able to go to school. We give education to children who never thought they will get support from any quarters,’’ he noted.

On scholarship, Ibe said the foundation focus is on primary schools and that it provided some kids in some community schools with scholarship. He explained that in the last five years, it engaged and funded 20 teachers in some community schools in Abia State.

Emperor Ibe, who disclosed this at a briefing in Lagos, said recently it organised a conference titled: ‘’Role of Private Sector in Transforming Education Beyond Rhetorics’’, meant to put the issues of youth on the front burner

He disclosed that the title of the conference is in line with the United Nation’s theme for the 2019 International Youth Day, arguing that the SDG 4 is of interest to the foundation because at the heart of every economy’s development, is education.

According to him, the focus areas of Baywood foundation include advancement of youth causes, healthcare, education and economic well-being.

‘’The foundation has successfully carried out several interventions in other sectors including education and infrastructural development, ‘’ he stated.

He said the foundation is renowned for youth-oriented initiatives, which have positively impacted on young people in the country, adding ‘’we are at the vanguard of stakeholder-resonant programmes, which have significantly impacted on the development of youths in Nigeria, driving affirmative action for investment in youths to reposition them for greater relevance in the socio-political arena’’.

Said he: ‘’At the launch of Beyond Rhetoric in Lagos, the major highlight was for the demand for the adoption of 3O percent affirmative action on youths.

‘‘Baywood foundation also partnered with Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT), the West Africa Network for Peace building (WANEP ), the Economic Community of West African States( ECOWAS ) and the African Union (AU ) in furtherance of the affirmative action to organise a programme called Harnessing the Potentials of the Youths in Nigeria at the establishment of the Institute for Peace and Development in ESUT’’.

Emperor Ibe revealed that from 2020, 200, 000 youths from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, gender and academic disciplines under the auspices of the foundation will participate in a special internship programme for a period of 12 months .

He said during the period, the candidates will undergo a strict vetting process prior to selection, placed in an internship role in a relevant institutions, noting “the objective is to position the candidates within an environment which provides opportunities to establish networks, upgrade knowledge levels and chart a career path in government.

‘’The intensive programme will be modelled like the NYSC. The foundation will pay stipends to the selected youth for the programme. It is the only way to equip the youth with skills’’.

His words: ‘’Baywood foundation is therefore seeking the endorsement and collaboration with the AU to provide an avenue for effective youth participation in governance, institutional transformation, effective stakeholder outreach within the continent and strengthening multi-lateral cooperation with regional political and economic communities as well as international development partners.

“It is important to stress that this initiative is not a counterfoil or a counter-agenda to existing socio-economic and political structures. Rather, it seeks to strengthen the current structural framework and unlock value via an increased participation for youth as well as leadership capacity development’’.

Emperor Ibe disclosed that the foundation in collaboration with the African Union organised an interactive conference on August 16th and 17th in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the critical issue of increased participation of youths in politics and governance.

He said the conference is titled: Back to the future- young people reimagining today’s politics and featured speakers and presentations from key stakeholders from all over Africa.