Founder/Chairman, Baywood Foundation, Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe, Super Falcon football sensation, Asisat Lamina Oshoala, and the Imam of Yelwa, in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Mallam Abubakar Abdulkadir, have lauded The Sun Publishing Limited for their various awards.

Baywood Ibe won the Humanitarian Service Award for 2018, while Oshoala emerged as the Sports Personality of the Year for 2018. Abdulkadir won the Nigerian Hero Award. They will formally receive their awards along side 19 others at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking when the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Eric Osagie, led a delegation to present him a letter notify him of his selection, Baywood Ibe, who is also Managing Director, Baywood Continental Ltd, said he was “very proud for being recognised for giving back to society.”

According to him, “every award is very important, but being bestowed with the Humanitarian Service Award is unique and fulfilling. I consider this as the ultimate award. I feel very proud being recognised for giving back to society.

“When I set out on this mission, I wasn’t looking for recognition. But I must tell you very frankly that I appreciate the award. Working for humanity is meaningful and rewarding. It has given me key to happiness and joy.”

The philanthropist and businessman said the award would not only galvanise him to step up the humanitarian work he began over a decade ago, but also encourage those he termed “onlookers and observers,” who think giving to society is a waste, to join.

Earlier, The Sun MD said Emperor Ibe was selected in recognition of his great philanthropy and selfless service, which have lifted the lives of many and demonstrated that charity gives succour to the less privileged.

According to Osagie, the Humanitarian Service Award is bestowed annually on people who have touched the lives of the less privileged and down-trodden through philanthropic acts.

In a related development, three times African Footballer of the Year and Super Falcon star player, Asisat Lamina Oshoala, commended The Sun for recognising her contributions to Nigerian football with the Sport Personality of the Year Award for 2018.

She said such recognition gives footballers, especially the women folk, the impetus to do more for the nation.

Oshoala, who plies her professional football in China with a Chinese side, Dalian Quanjian FC, said: “I feel happy and excited about this; it’s a plus for my person. It has encouraged me to continue doing what I am doing, to make sure I do my best all the time. And to make sure I keep encouraging the younger ones.

“The Sun awards have also shown that the female folks have a voice in society. I appreciate it a great deal. It is motivating. It feels good.”

Osagie told Oshoala that the Board of Editors picked her for the award in recognition of her “great achievements in football, as professional female player at club side and national team.”

He said when Oshoala started playing for Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt, nobody knew her, but in two seasons she mesmerised the Nigerian Women Football League and earned herself an invitation to the female national team, the Super Falcons, in 2011.

He said: “You are one of the most decorated African women footballers, having won several awards, including Golden Ball award for best player and Golden Boot award for the top goal scorer at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup; the Golden Ball award for best player and second top goal scorer with the Super Falcons team that clinched the 2014 African Women’s Championship; the GLO/CAF 2014 Female Footballer of the Year Award and national honour of a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).”

Also Imam of Yelwa in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Mallam Abubakar Abdulkadir, expressed joy over his emergence as winner of The Sun Nigerian Hero Award 2018, saying that it was a pleasant surprise.

He noted that the award was a booster to rendering more selfless service to humanity devoid of ethnic and religious differences.

Mallam Abdulkadir said: “I am grateful to God for the honour given to me, He is the one who has made this possible. I am indeed grateful to Him. The award was not given to me because of my wisdom or intelligence but it was God that divinely arranged things to unfold this way.

“I am inspired to contribute more to the development of humanity. I am also grateful to the Management of The Sun Newspapers for planning this award. May God continue to keep and sustained you.”

Earlier Osagie told Mallam Abdulkadir that he was unanimously voted for the Hero Award following his heroic act of saving Christians from death in Plateau State.

He said: “When on June 24, 2018, some communities in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State were under attack by herdsmen, you played the role of a saviour. As the Imam of the community, you took a total of 262 Christians to your house, first and later transferred them to the mosque.

“The herdsmen confronted you, but you stood your ground, explaining to them that all the victims in the mosque were Muslims. You knew you could have been killed, but you took the risk and saved the lives of the Christians.”