Excellence is described as “the quality which is unusually good and so surpasses ordinary standards”. It is also used as a standard of performance in any case and circumstances.

The Nigerian hospitality industry is currently experiencing moment of transcendence through the prism of one of the revolutionist, Osazee Bazuaye, popularly known as Bazzzuuu

Bazzzuuu sits as the Chief Executive Officer of a string of restaurants, bars and lounges in Abuja, Lagos and Benin City, Edo State, his state of birth.

The businessman’s Brass&Cooper restaurant and bar, Strathaven boutique hotel, and Cocoon lounge in Lagos, as well as The Council restaurant, Candy Nitelife and Quo Abuja niteclub, TOPPFCT, a roof top bar and restaurant in Abuja and Oxygene bar and lounge in Benin, are setting precedence in Nigeria, in terms of quality of service delivery.

Bazzzuuu’s restaurants set a high standard for its food quality and ensures that guests receive the same quality with every meal, which has earned the restaurants good reputation and compel guests to return for repeat visits.

The Edo-born entrepreneur who studied economics at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, and later went to the London College of Accounting, ensured that the topnotch experience his restaurants are known for, is uncompromised.

One common feature with his restaurants and bars and lounges is the aesthetics and the stylish ambience. The environment, the taste of the meals and the service would leave you with the lasting experience.

As a reference, Brass&Copper; an all day restaurant and bar, leaves customers tongue-twisting and eye-popping for more. The affordable but yet exquisitely furnished restaurant and bar is located in the heart of Lekki Phase 1, on N0 1 Olubunmi Owa Street, Lagos State.

Brass&Copper turns up every day to the delight of those who truly value class. It strives 24 hours to satisfy the appetite of its numerous customers daily. From 7:00pm, the restaurant transforms into a lounge with a live Disc Jockey blasting music that sinks into the soul as customers enjoy exotic cocktails, food and top notch bottle service.

Apart from the respect accorded it, the oldest Cognac house, Martell, is Brass&Copper’s official cognac.

“I’ve numerous awards in the hospitality, entertainment and nitelife industry,” Bazzzuuu stated during a question and answer seassion on his exploits in the industry.

He is a member of the Board of Trustees Nigeria Bar, Club and Nitelife Association.

