Corporate Affairs Commissions has waded into the crisis that has split the Balogun Business Association (BBA) into two factions, declaring the Okey Ezibe group as the authentic group against the faction made up of Tony Obih, John Ezeako and Jones Okpala.

In a letter on true position from CAC signed by the Registrar General and contained in their bulletin, the commission declared re-constitution of the Board of Trustees of Balagun Business Association as illegal, having been obtained through the instrumentality of false documents.

Part of their letter read: “The Certificate of Registration issued on 3rd July, 2018 is hereby revoked and cancelled in line with the provision of section 41(7) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020. This is based on the unassailable fact that while Chief Emmanuel Ohanugo and Alhaji Magaji Mohammed died years before the purported meeting re-appointing them as trustees was held, Mrs Caroline Nwazojie had left Nigeria at least three years before the meeting was held.”

CAC also dissolved the EXCO of the organisation on the ground that having been elected on November 20, 2017, that their tenure had expired on November 19, 2020 based on Article 8, section 4(e) of the Constitution of the organisation.

The commission said going by the constitution, ex-officio members of the EXCO should take charge. It therefore directed that Chief Okecchukwu Ezibe appoints a Caretaker Committee that would take care of the association and conduct election within two months. Other Ex-offico members are Nicholas Okeke, Ikechukwu Obiora and Okwudibia Anyaorah. The commission requests the ex-officio members to forward to her the list of caretaker member appointed

Commenting on the development, Chief Okey Ezibe commended what he called the thoughtful position of CAC, which he notes, “has succeeded in bringing lasting peace to the Association.”

Chief Ezibe said that as directed, that a Caretaker Committee made up of Chief Obi-Odunukwe (Chairman), Alhaji Kassim, Mr. Nwakor Obinka, Mrs Amaka Amadike and Mr. Sylvester Okoye has since been appointed after their meeting of 29th April, 2021.