Chairman, BBA Presidential Committee on Charity, Chief Joachim Okwudiri Okonkwo and members paid a charity visit to Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos where various gifts were donated to inmates.

Okonkwo said donations which included toiletries and food items were made possible through contributions by members of Balogun Business Association (BBA), Trade Fair Complex, Lagos. He said similar visits were made to charity and motherless babies homes.

He said the visit was a way of expressing gratitude to God for his faithfulness to members in their businesses despite the hardship of COVID -19 pandemic and to assure those in the correctional centre that their welfare was of great concern to some Nigerians.

Deputy Comptroller of the correctional centre, Mr. Frank Okonkwo who received the items thanked the delegation for their generosity.

Also on the delegation were Ego Obiageli, financial secretary and Gozie Michael, secretary of the committee.

The visit was the seventh in the association’s yearly selfless service to the less privileged.