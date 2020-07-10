The BBC World Service has unv eiled a brand new podcast for young listeners in Africa. It’s called The Comb and will be presented weekly by Zimbabwean journalist, Kim Chakanetsa.

As the name suggests, Kim and her team will be combing the continent for the stories that matter. The podcast’s mission is to unearth surprising, fascinating and relevant stories, while not shying away from tackling tough subjects.

The Comb is made by the team behind the continent’s leading radio brand, BBC Focus on Africa, known for its unrivalled coverage of Africa. The debut episode of The Comb will be looking at the impact of the coronavirus pandemic particularly on students and those starting out in their careers.

Speaking on the development, Kim Chakanetsa said: “The Comb is a thrilling opportunity for us to seek out stories and voices that might otherwise go unreported or unheard. It allows us to combine the depth of BBC Africa’s journalism and the curiosity of our listeners.”

The Comb will tackle a wide range of topics and reflect a broad geographic spread across the countries of Africa. Typical questions will include: ‘What happens when a pandemic turns your life and the world upside down? Is African data missing from scientific studies? Why can’t we talk about sex?’ Listeners will be invited to suggest stories for discussion and investigation.

Bringing the best of BBC journalism, the podcast is available free from the BBC and most podcast apps at www.bbcworldservice.com/thecomb. With this, it will meet the needs of young mobile audiences across Africa and the diaspora.

Commenting, Bilkisu Labaran, Editor, BBC Africa News & Current Affairs, stated: “On behalf of BBC Africa, we at Focus on Africa are so proud to be the home of the first BBC podcast in English specifically for a younger African audience. Focus on Africa has continued to serve and connect our audiences on the radio for 60 years, so we are very excited at the prospect of reaching a new audience through this podcast.”

Kenyan music producer, Eric Musyoka, composed The Comb’s theme music while Fred Martins, a Nigerian graphic designer, designed the artwork.

Also speaking, Mary Hockaday, Controller, BBC World Service English, said: “This is an exciting and extremely important podcast for the BBC. We’re looking forward to reaching new young audiences – those who may not yet listen to the BBC or are new to podcasts.”