BBNaija 2019 ‘pepper Dem Gang’ ex-housemate, Anita Natacha Akide, a.k.a, Tacha, has extended a hand of friendship to the winner of the show, Mercy Eke.

Following her disqualification in an argument with Mercy during the 99 day show, Tacha however, extended a hand of friendship to her saying she hopes they can hang out after the BBNaija Pepper Dem.

Earlier, Tacha took to her official Twitter handle @Symply Tacha to express her respect and affection for Mercy, before she emerged the winner of the BBNaija 2019.

“Our super eye candy, I love to think we had a unique relationship. I admired you. Yes, our relationship may not have been as close and as interesting as it should have been due to obvious reasons of being alike and trying to avoid having one or two clashes here and there.

“But that doesn’t stop you from being the super amazing human being that you are. The game remains the game.

“Everything that happened back in the house stays and remains there. You are an amazing human and you deserve the best out of life. Lambo Lambo! I wish you all the best and I wish we can kick back and hang out after the show,” Tacha said.

Though Tacha’s disqualification was as a result of physical violence on Mercy during a heated argument, Tacha says Mercy was a ‘super amazing human being.’ (NAN)