By Rita Okoye

Shortly after Emmanuel was evicted from Big Brother Naija shine ya eyes house, Biggie has also evicted Angel.

Angel, the 21 year old student remains the most controversial housemate in this year’s edition of the show.

However, her eviction makes Liquorose the last woman standing amongst four men, White Money, Pere and Cross.

‘I don’t care I didn’t win the N90 Million Big Brother Brother money, I know I am going to win over N90 million outside the house. I was already getting tired of the house, ” she told Ebuka.

Angel also said she would consider having a relationship with Cross outside the house.