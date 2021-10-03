Shortly after Emmanuel and Angel’s eviction from Big Brother Naija shine ya eyes house, Biggie has also evicted Cross.

Cross Ike is one of the audacious housemates in the Big Brother Naija reality show, sadly he lost the opportunity to win Biggie’s N 90 Million but came out 4th of the 26 housemates that got into the house.

However, Liquorose remains the last woman standing amongst two men; White Money and Pere.

We gets crowned as the winner tonight?