By Rita Okoye

Emmanuel from Akwa-Ibom State has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija shine ya eyes house.

The much-anticipated finale just kicked off and to make it more exciting, the show opened with Nigerian music artist, Made Kurt giving viewers some great performances.

Biggie shared words with the remaining housemates and as usual Ebuka showed up to deliver the sad news of Emmanuel’s eviction

Emmanuel says he hopes to remain friends with Liquorose, his love interest in the house.