By Rita Okoye

Pere Egbi popularly known as Pere has been evicted from Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Edition.

His eviction comes after that of Emmanuel, Angel and Cross.

Pere Egbi emerged the third in the 2021 edition of Big Brother Naija Reality Show.

Pere was born and raised in Warri, Delta. Raised by a single mother. Pere is the first son of two children in his family. He was born on 27th June 1985, making him 36 years old.