By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Five Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates have been nominated for possible eviction in the second week of the reality show.

Housemates up for possible eviction during the live show are Beatrice, White money, Yousef, Yerins, and Niyi.

This comes after the Wildcards, Pere and Maria, made a nomination of four people each.

However, the new head of house for the new week, Boma Akpore had the veto power to replace one of the nominated housemates, so he saved JayPaul and replaced him with Yousef.

He also picked Jackie B as his deputy for the week.

