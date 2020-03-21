Christy Anyanwu

The seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), held penultimate Saturday at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, expectedly turned out as a glamorous and glitzy event, where women showcased stunning, elegant, exotic, shimmering, regal and beautiful dresses. The men also made fashion statements with their total appearance that evening.

Interestingly, the evening was the first time ever that the guests at the AMVCAs would be rewarded for turning out in resplendent fashion ensembles. At the end of the night, Mike Edwards was adjudged the best dressed man while the winner of the Big Brother Naija, Pepper Them edition, Mercy Eke emerged as the best dressed woman

The winners were chosen by fans of Africa Magic, who voted via the Instagram page of the entertainment company following a shortlist by the AMVCA Style Council.

The AMVCA is the biggest annual celebration of African film and TV talent with the continent’s biggest stars receiving honours for their exceptional work in the past year. This year’s event was hosted by IK Osakioduwa and Amina Abdi Rabar. The award category was sponsored by Amstel Malta.