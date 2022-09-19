From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Big Brother housemate Chi Chi has picked her two friends, Phyna and Daniela, to join her at the finale of the reality show.

Phyna won the penultimate Head of House (HoH) game on Monday which gave her the supreme veto power and a slot in the finale coming up in two weeks time.

As a reward, Big Brother asked her to select two housemates of her choice that would join her at the finale in two weeks time, but this was after the housemates were asked to sell themselves to the HoH.

Big Brother changed the nomination process this time, and unexpectedly asked all housemates to market themselves to the new HoH and win her support.

After the session, Daniela and Phyna were chosen by the new HoH to join her in the finale.

Meanwhile, Hermes, Adekunke, Recheal, Bryan, Bella, Sheggz, Chizzy, are all up for eviction which will happen on Sunday.