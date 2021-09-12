For the first time due to lack of sleep, I tuned in to this channel to see the most sordid show on a television channel operating on Nigerian soil. I have read complaints about the human debasement in the name of a reality show going on here with an enticing cash prize and other perquisites.

Nigerian young men and women do not deserve these. I could not allow my eyes train too long on the screen.I wanted to see the nectar and the honey and why the glue. I became so sorry for myself for coming to watch the channel.

Yes, I am old, over 60 but never really envisaged that our morals have heaved over to these despicable levels today (Saturday 4th September 12.42 am). “Baba go and sleep. You are not supposed to be awake by now.” That is the gospel you would hear from the debased urchins reeling in the repulsive orgies.

The girls were clad in scanty animal scarves – none pretended to clothe. The boys at least wore shorts on bare trunks. The dance session in the Jaccuzi bowl and around repulsed my sense of decency and sensibilities. The girls wore outrageous strip club panties, with almost bare flabby breasts, dancing suggestively and invitingly to an explosion into trysts and orgies. The boys were clearly exploding with surging testosterone; their organs stuffing to explode and tear the shorts while the girls were furiously stoking and tending to the volcano. I was bitterly scandalised.

There is a limit to everything. Why should this be the only reality show the Multichoice is promoting? For Nigerians? We have not been saints over time, but we have not brought this manner of debasement to the screens and national coverage. The cameramen were sometimes pretending not to go below the waists. It was a sham. Time and again, the scenarios below the waists were the cynosure of the lens.

I heard that a married woman is among this lot. I don’t believe that but if true, what was the lure to this debasement? During my national service in Port Harcourt (1986 -1987), I was told that married women do come to Aba Road after the Waterlines “to cut jobs.” I disbelieved that until I met one who was underpaid the previous night. She saw her client negotiating with another madam for another night’s roll. All hell broke loose and the women blatantly claimed to be housewives out to cut sharp evening cuts. That dishonour still lingered in my mind.

Sometime in Tel Aviv, I was in the same dilemma as this night – lack of sleep. In my hotel room – Top Hotel – along Ben Yehuda Street, I kept searching for the CNN for a dose of the news in English. I then ran into two pornographic channels showing live acts. I quickly changed channels but continuously asked in my heart, “is this Israel no longer the God’s own country?” I might be too old really for these times and may have missed the ultra-modernist train, but I really feel bad seeing what has been rolling on.

I agree with those who clamour for the reality show to be scrapped. Yes, scrap it. We are not righteous here in Nigeria. But we don’t need to exacerbate our baggage of rotten bags. Our girls might have sunken lower than this in Italy, the United States, Dubai, Paris and other places. We don’t need these types of debasements here at home. At what price? To lose honour, dignity and regards for N90m? Values have fallen. I never expected that we have sunken below the dogs in morals and exhibitionism. Even the language and jargon are below the Soho and Giriola standards.

Please the sordid show should not continue. From the dance session, the sleeping beds and arena obviously, this honeypot is worse than Sodom and Gomorrah. Moreso under the klieg lights. The dancers, their dancing and suggestively inviting gestures beg the question as to what happens when the lights go off. Even staying on.

I agree with some fundamentalists and puritans that this channel should find a respectable and humanist reality show to bring to the screen. We are all made in the image of God not in the images of pungently mating pigs. Man was clothed in decency and respect upon creation by God.

...This article was contributed by Innocent Nwankwo.

