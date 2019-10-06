Chemeketa Okoye aka Frodd has been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija season four.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the businessman, who made the top three, was evicted on Sunday during the grand finale.

Known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, Frodd has been described by fans as the real underdog of the season.

He gained fame as the most nominated housemates having been up for possible eviction almost every week.

By the fourth week of the show, most fans of the show believed that Frodd would not make it to the final five.

However, he luckily scaled through by winning the ultimate veto power of chance card, giving him the chance to put other housemates up for eviction.

For his final act as the ultimate chance card holder, Frodd pulled Diane’s name from a hat, in a game of chance, leading to her eviction.

The ex-housemate was never afraid to show emotions, and shared his opinions as bluntly as possible during his stay in the house.

He hopes to expand his business and try his hands on acting, as well as other creative ventures after the show.

NAN reports that Frodd’s eviction leaves Mike Edwards and Mercy Eke as the last two housemates standing. (NAN)