Housemate, Mike Edwards has won N2 million cash prize as the ultimate arena games champion.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the housemate was awarded for being the most consistent winner of the Bet9ja-sponsored arena games.

The games, which are a mixture of chance and military style drills, test housemates’ physical and mental strengths, as well as their spirit of sportsmanship.

According to fans, Mike has shown the most sportsmanship as he drums support for other housemates during the games and applied himself to win.

The accomplished athlete and businessman was also known for staying true to himself and keeping out of trouble throughout his stay in the house.

Some fans have taken to social media to applaud his win, while others have argued that Omashola ought to win as he won the last games.

@Nellu said, “Wowww Mike!!! Congrats. I actually thought omashola will win it.”

@Anna tweeted, “The difference is a few seconds.”

@DuruObina said, “Unbelievable!, what happened. I thought Omashola should be the winner.”

@Chanty said, “I am really surprised. Omashola will die on this. Congratulations Mike for your consistency. 2 million captured #BBNaijia”