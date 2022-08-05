Level 1 housemates of the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, season 7, on Friday won the week two wager challenge.

Biggie, the coordinator of the show after announcing the winner gave each housemate in the level 1 house “1,500 pocket naira”, which would be used to purchase their needs in the house.

The winning housemates: Diana, Sheggs, Bella, Doyin, Adekunle, Chomzy, Deji, Giddyfia, Hermes, Dotun, Allyson, Eloswag and Chichi were also rewarded with a pool party, to hold Aug.11.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that housemates in the two level houses participated in the challenge which had them create and present a sport that could become a worldwide phenomenon.

The level 1 housemates created the “Bum Ball” sport while the level 2 housemates came up with “Card Shot” sport.

Earlier, Biggie cautioned Danielle and Khalid over microphone infringement while Amaka, Beauty and Cyph were advised to participate in the morning workout, adding that the exercise was compulsory for all housemates.

NAN reports that 26 housemates are currently bidding for the grand prize of N100 million. (NAN)