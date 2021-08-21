Big Brother Naija housemates continue to thrill fans with more entertainment, fights, romance and lots more. In case you missed it, here are some of the major highlights for the week.

Whitemoney, Pere’s clash

During the week, Big Brother housemates, Pere and Whitemoney got into a heated argument after the latter felt disrespected by the action of the former. The quarrel ensued over a slight misunderstanding that made Pere wanting to unstrap his belt in a move to intimidate Whitemoney. However, other housemates intervened and calmed down a visibly angry Whitemoney, while also condemning Pere’s act of intimidation and bullying.

Angel’s provocative outfit

One of the controversial housemates, Angel declared that she couldn’t stop wearing revealing clothes.

Angel is usually a topic of discussion on social media due to her nonchalant attitude and love for revealing outfits. But give it to her; the 21-year-old housemate is unpretentious. She’s already made it known to Nini, Cross and others that rocking provocative outfits is her lifestyle. “If my bumbum is not showing, I don’t want it,” she said.

Love triangle

In a subsequent diary session, Maria revealed to Big Brother that Angel has constituted a stumbling block in the relationship between Jackie B and Michael, as well as Liqiourose and Emmanuel.

Maria further told Big Brother that Angel is using her “powers” to destroy the sweet relationships that had already existed in the house. She added that although, she likes other aspects of Angel, she hates her for that behaviour, stating that Jackie B had already shown signs that she was into Michael. According to Maria, Angel now cooks and likes to play with Michael in the house.

More wins…

Housemates participated in the Darling Hair Story task and Team Braids emerged victorious, earning themselves N750,000 each.

The task, which took place on Day 24 of the show, was in two parts, with the housemates divided into four teams: Team Braids, Team Crochet, Team Empress, and Team Natural.

Each team made different hairstyles to showcase their team name and was given 90 minutes for the task. After the collation of result, Team Braids, which included Liquorose, Michael, Queen, JMK, and Yousef, emerged victorious with a reward of N750,000 each.

The housemates also participated in another task: Storm Body Spray task and Team Love comprising Whitemoney, Saskay, Angel, Yousef, and Cross won a grand prize of N1.5 million to be shared among themselves.

Eviction-free Sunday

Nominations and evictions have been scrapped for the week. This is a new twist that came after Kayvee’s shocking withdrawal from the reality show.

However, only the Head of House, Maria is aware that there would be no eviction on Sunday. In a private Diary Session, Big Brother told her to make the housemates believe that there would be eviction.