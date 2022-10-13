By Rita Okoye

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Rico Swavey is dead.

The Reality Show star had sustained injuries aftermath of a road accident in the Lekki/ Ajah area of Lagos state.

He sadly passed on in the early hours of Wednesday, hours after another BB Naija, Tobi Bakre started the Campaign to raise fund for his treatment.

His colleagues have taken to social media to mourn his shocking demise.

Alex Unusual who had earlier broken the news of Rico Swavey accident took to her Twitter page to mourn her colleague.

“This was not what we agreed Rico. Rest In Peace #ricoswavey” Alex Unusual wrote.

While Tobi Bakare, another Big Brother Naija Star wrote, “We lost him. But thanks a lot guys. God knows best.”