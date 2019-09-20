Music legend, Innocent Idibia aka 2baba paid a surprise visit to the housemates of the ongoing BBNaija season four.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, on Thursday night, the ‘African Queen’ singer stormed the house with Larry Gaaga and Efe Omoregbe.

The housemates, who did not see the surprise coming, got to celebrate 2baba’s birthday with him as Biggie set up the party in the arena, complete with food and musical performances.

Prior to the party, housemates took turns to ask the legend questions about the industry and success tips that every celebrity should have.

He said, “Keep your head straight. Respect people, respect your craft. Develop yourself. There is no limit to what you can do.”

Frodd asked how he kept calm despite the pressure before a performance. He said, “You have to keep your game face on. You have to block it out. You have to go out and satisfy your fans.”

To celebrate his birthday, he was welcomed into the beautifully set up Arena, where the Housemates chorused a happy birthday song for him and cut the cake.

The housemates also had karaoke games with Seyi, Tacha, Omashola and Cindy creating funny moments.

Larry Gaaga and 2Baba took the lead in dancing as they grooved hard to their classic songs, while Mike showcased his Zanku skills.

NAN reports that the party also features performances from Okeimute, Kholi and a band, Alternate Sound.

To wrap it up, 2Baba introduced his new product to the lucky Pepper Dem top ten as he talked to them about launching his branded headphones. (NAN)