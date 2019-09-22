Team Crunch consisting Cindy, Seyi, Tacha and Frodd won N500, 000 in the ‘Munch It’ challenge.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team earned the win against Team Much comprising Mike, Ike, Mercy and Diane on Saturday.

The task required housemates to compete in fun presentations and a foot snooker game.

The Challenge consisted of four phases, the first was the presentation. Team Munch stormed the stage with a rap song in a freestyle tone.

With Mike and Ike as the lead rappers supported by Diane and Mercy, it was entertainment galore.

For Team Crunch, they performed a musical drama presentation with a touch of comedy. Frodd played the role of a lecturer while Seyi, Tacha and Cindy were students.

Team Crunch got 460 points while Team Munch had 330 points. With these scores, Team Crunch won the first challenge.

The second challenge had the Housemates kick a ball into the holes as in a game of snooker. The Pepper Dem Gang were too serious until Biggie reminded them to have fun.

After a determined back and forth play, Seyi kicked the black ball in. With that, Seyi has emerged the winner of the Game.

Seyi’s win earned his team an extra 100 points leading to a total of 560 points. Team Crunch walked away from the arena with the N500, 000 cash prize and 100 packs of Munch It for each member. (NAN)